Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.16 Per Share

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON WEN opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.74. The company has a market cap of £41.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02. Wentworth Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.12.
About Wentworth Resources (Get Rating)
