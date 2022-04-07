Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.16 Per Share

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WEN opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.74. The company has a market cap of £41.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02. Wentworth Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

About Wentworth Resources (Get Rating)

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

