Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 1,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.80. 12,656,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,239,175. The firm has a market cap of $219.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

