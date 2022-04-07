Wesleyan Assurance Society Purchases 1,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 17,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 413,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,867,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.73.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

