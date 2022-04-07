West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of WCHNF opened at $0.17 on Monday. West China Cement has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.
About West China Cement (Get Rating)
