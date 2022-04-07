Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

WES opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

