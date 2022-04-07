William Ho Sells 3,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 4,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

