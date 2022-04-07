William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00.

On Monday, February 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00.

Shares of NARI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 428.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

