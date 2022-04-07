William Severance Sells 9,325 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $251,868.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, William Severance sold 2,148 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $58,318.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52.

Datto stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datto by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Datto by 258.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Datto in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Datto in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

