Winston H. Hickox Acquires 44,410 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox bought 44,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $94,149.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,540.60% and a negative return on equity of 171.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

