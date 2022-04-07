WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.29

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.29 and last traded at $89.29, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 890.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

