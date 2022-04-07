Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Shares Up 5.1%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.90. 274,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 137,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 2,598.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Worksport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worksport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worksport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worksport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worksport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.