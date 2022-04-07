World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

WRLD stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.55.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

