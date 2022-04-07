World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms have commented on WWE. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.76. 1,261,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.