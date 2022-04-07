WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of WPP worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WPP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,524,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.70) to GBX 1,185 ($15.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.15) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $764.00.

NYSE WPP traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 148,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,538. WPP plc has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

