WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.05

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.05 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 1864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $23,340,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

