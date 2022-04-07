XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

