Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XEBEF. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

XEBEF opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

