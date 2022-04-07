Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XEBEF. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

XEBEF opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

