XML Financial LLC Acquires 721 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.61. 1,647,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

