XML Financial LLC Buys 12,363 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,579,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,527,037. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

