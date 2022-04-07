XML Financial LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,765,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,695,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day moving average of $215.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

