XML Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.98. 6,149,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,560. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

