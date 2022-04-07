XML Financial LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 189,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,415,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,062,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

