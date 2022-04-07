XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.55. 5,041,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $165.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

