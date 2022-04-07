XMON Hits One Day Volume of $6.49 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, XMON has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $65.90 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $44,082.83 or 1.01201925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.06 or 0.07403846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.64 or 1.00099549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051373 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

