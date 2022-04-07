Xponance Inc. Acquires 44,763 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

