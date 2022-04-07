Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $257.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

