Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 283.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $183.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.76 and its 200 day moving average is $191.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

