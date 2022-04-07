Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.63. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $162.47 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

