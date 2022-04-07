Xponance Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

