Xponance Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $231.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.44.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

