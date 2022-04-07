Xponance Inc. Has $5.11 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after buying an additional 1,335,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,370,000 after buying an additional 931,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

