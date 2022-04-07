Xponance Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 632.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 63.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $137.37 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $103.80 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.