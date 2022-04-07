Xponance Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

