Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,381 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.19 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $476.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

