Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

PODD opened at $267.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.09 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

