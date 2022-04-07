Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,510 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

