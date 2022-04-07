Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,070 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $325.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

