Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,458 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.41. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

