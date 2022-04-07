Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 485,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 926,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,389,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLT opened at $145.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

