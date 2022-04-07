Xponance Inc. Sells 282 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 127,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of -1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.63. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

GameStop Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.