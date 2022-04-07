Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,178,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $419.10 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

