XRP (XRP) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion and $1.70 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.54 or 0.07397139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.16 or 0.99840405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00044218 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,613,982 coins and its circulating supply is 48,135,209,660 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.