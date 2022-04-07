Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

