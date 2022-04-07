Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.70. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 6,961 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $692.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
