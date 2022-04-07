Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.70. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 6,961 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $692.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 3,711.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

