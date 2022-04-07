Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.49

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSFGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

