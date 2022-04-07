Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter.

AUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.19.

AUY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 14,361,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,034,785. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

