Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yamana Gold.
Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter.
AUY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 14,361,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,034,785. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
