Ycash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,353.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $28,353.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00391665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00086915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00096635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004798 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006610 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,301,984 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

