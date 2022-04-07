Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.70) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Monday.

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £822.11 million and a P/E ratio of 3.91. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 238.50 ($3.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.40 ($5.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.25.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

