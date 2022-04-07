Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.74

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.74 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 2607161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.40. The stock has a market cap of £61.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.89.

In related news, insider Hayden Jeffreys acquired 355,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £28,436 ($37,293.11).

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

