Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,967 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $73,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $516.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.03.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.